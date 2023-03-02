Valdosta Fire Department respond to second house fire in less than a week

Valdosta Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening.

According to VFD, the fire occurred in the kitchen of a home due to unattended cooking. VFD said they responded to the structure fire at 605 Mack Dr. after receiving the call for help around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured as all occupants were safely outside of the residence, and the family's pet iguana was rescued. One firefighter suffered a minor injury on the scene, according to VFD.

The fire department said a total of 14 personnel responded to the scene and were able to mitigate the fire quickly. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes, discovering smoke and fire conditions extending from the kitchen window and back porch.

The South Georgia Medical Center and Valdosta Police Department assisted with operations on scene.