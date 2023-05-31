Valdosta Fire Department, American Red Cross partner to conduct Smoke Alarm Blitz

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) and the American Red Cross have partnered to assist residents without smoke alarms.

VFD personnel, the American Red Cross and volunteers will conduct a Smoke Alarm Blitz throughout the month of June, which will consist of them going door-to-door assisting residents that currently do not have smoke alarms installed in their homes.

According to VFD, the areas targeted were identified through a data analysis conducted on information from the fire department's records management system. The identified areas have had the most fires with no fire alarms.

In addition to the Smoke Alarm Blitz, VFD says members from the South Georgia Trauma Team, VFD and South Georgia Medical Center personnels will conduct home assessments. The home assessments will help citizens identify ways to make their homes safer, such as eliminating fall hazards.

The Smoke Alarm Blitz is set to take place June 3, June 17, and June 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.