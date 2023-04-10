Valdosta credit union to host free community shred day

VALDOSTA, Ga. — First Commerce Credit Union is set to host a free community shred day in Valdosta for those in need of disposing documents and sensitive records.

Documents will be loaded into secure bins and transported to a Secure Records Solution truck to be shredded on-site, according to the credit union.

There is a three small boxes limit per household, only paper documents will be accepted and volunteers will be present to assist in removing documents from vehicles.

The free event is open to the public and will be held Thursday, April 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until truck is full. The event is set to take place at First Commerce Credit Union, located at 3312 Inner Perimeter Road.

For more information, contact Secure Records Solutions at 229-231-0488.