Valdosta couple receives prison sentences for crimes against children

ALBANY, Ga. — A couple of Valdosta were sentenced Wednesday to the maximum prison term allowed by law for their crimes against children.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice United States Attorney's Officer Middle District of Georgia, Jayson E. Wright, age 36, was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison consecutively for per each offense for a total of 720 months, or 60 years, in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised released and $625,000 in restitution to four victims.

The news release notes he previously pled guilty to two counts of production of sexual material involving minors.

Kara Wright, age 33, was sentenced to serve 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release and $415,000 in restitution to four victims.

The attorney's office noted she previously pled guilty to one count of production of sexual material involving minors.

Both will have to register as sex offenders for life once released from federal prison.

“The Wrights have justifiably received the maximum prison sentences allowed under law for their unconscionable and heinous acts against children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to protect children from predators such as the Wrights who deviously take advantage of a child’s vulnerability.”

“The defendants’ heinous predatory behavior is deserving of a lengthy prison sentence to ensure they cannot inflict further harm on other victims,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) operations in Georgia and Alabama. “We are very appreciative of the invaluable assistance and teamwork we receive from our law enforcement partners on cases like this.”

“The close working relationship between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and our state and federal partners is crucial to capturing child predators like the Wrights and holding them accountable so they will never harm another innocent child,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.