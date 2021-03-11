Valdosta could be re-designated from metropolitan to micropolitan

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Recommendations by a group of federal statistical agencies are suggesting 144 American metropolitan areas would become a micropolitan. It's all because of population.

Currently, a metropolitan area has more than 50,000 people. That number was set in the 1950s. The new designation would make a metro area 100,000 or larger.

Still, Valdosta city leaders say right now, there's no indication that the change could have a negative impact on funding.

"The City of Valdosta understands that their community development block grant programs for housing rehabilitation and other things would not be affected by this change. We understand that there are potential connections with medical reimbursements for Southwestern Medical Center and, as I understand that they're looking into those but we're unsure if there's going to be any impacts financially there," said SGRC Transportation and Environmental Director Corey Hull.

If approved, the new designation would take effect in 2023.