Valdosta City Schools to offer free summer meals for kids

VALDOSTA, Ga. — The School Nutrition Program and Valdosta City Schools will be providing free summer meals for children 18 years old and under, beginning June 5.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Thursday, beginning June 5 through June 29 at two sites. One site is located at Valdosta High School and another site will be set up at J.L. Lomax Elementary School.

Breakfast will take place at both sites from 8:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 12 p.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Children must eat their meals on site in either of the two cafeterias, and only one meal is allowed per child.

Both free meal sites will be closed on Fridays and June 19, in observance of Juneteeth.

For more information, call 229-333-8509.