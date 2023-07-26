Valdosta City Schools to host family safety night Thursday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — For Valdosta City Schools safety is their top priority. Thursday, July 27, the district is hosting family safety night to make sure everyone is prepared for back to school.

Sabrina Smith, director of Safety and Security says this is the first time they're hosting a meeting like this. That way parents are aware of safety policies, new initiatives the district is taking for safety, and what to do in the event of a crisis. Smith says they'll be reviewing policies for weapons and drugs that are found in the student code of conduct.

"If those weapons that are prohibited, drugs that are prohibited are brought on campus what the disciplinary action would be," said Smith. "If there should be law enforcement interaction, what that would entail."

Smith says the student code of conduct is not available online yet because it's still being finalized for the school year.

At the meeting the district will also discuss their new approach to safety with weapons detectors, that will be present at the meeting Thursday. They also have an anonymous alert reporting system, that is an anti-bullying platform for students.

"Where reporters can submit a report anonymously regarding any bullying, suspicious activity, or student related incidents," Smith explained.

By including parents and community members in safety discussions before school starts, the district hopes to have everyone on the same page.

"The only way we're going to have an atmosphere, a climate, and a culture of a safe learning environment is that everyone works together. Safety is everybody's responsibility," said Smith.

Family safety night is Thursday, July 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the performing arts center, which is on the old valdosta high school campus. That address is 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.

The first day of school is August 7.