Valdosta City Schools to close Jan. 14-Jan 18

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta City Schools announced Thursday that all schools within the district will be closed from Friday, Jan. 14 to Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Schools will reopen Wednesday, Jan. 19.

According to school officials, this closure is due to the recent spike in COVID exposures and cases.

"We have seen a large increase in COVID exposures and are experiencing higher than normal absenteeism rates in our faculty, staff and students," school officials said.

The district was already scheduled to be closed Monday, Jan. 17 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

"If you had any plans to travel over the long weekend, we ask you do so responsibly so that we can all return to school health on Wednesday, January 19," officials stated.

Athletic events that are scheduled during this time frame are not impacted, according to the district.

Lowndes County Schools said in a statement that they will be operating as normal without any cancellations.