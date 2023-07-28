Valdosta City Schools new superintendent focusing on literacy

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta City Schools has a new leader in the superintendents office. Dr. Craig Lockhart says his focus is on increasing literacy scores for students.

Dr. Lockhart is the 11th superintendent for VCS and is the successor for William "Todd" Cason who retired at the end of last year. Dr. Lockhart previously served as the superintendent for Dooly county for five years.

He says the district is in a good place in terms of staffing, and his focus is making sure students succeed academically.

"We're going to put a laser sharp focus on literacy achievement, it's very important that all of our scholars are able to read at or above grade level by the time they graduate," he explained. "So all hands are on deck to make sure our scholars are reading and learning to the best of their abilities."

Dr. Lockhart is hosting a meet and greet July 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the VCS performing arts center located at 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.