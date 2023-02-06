Valdosta City Schools: In need of full-time and substitute bus drivers

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta City Schools announced they are in need of both full-time and substitute bus drivers.

According to VCS, the annual base salary for full-time bus drivers begins at $12,000 with additional local supplement based on years of experience:



Drivers that hold up to five years of experience will receive an additional $2,200 .

will receive an . Drivers with six to 12 years of experience will receive an additional $2,500 per year.

will receive an Drivers with 13 or more years of experience will receive an additional $3,000 per year.

Full-time drivers would work five days a week, 25 hours a week as salaried employees, and will have the option to enroll in VCS' benefits programs, which offers dental, vision and health insurance. Retirement benefits are offered as well.

Substitute drivers will earn $60 a day but must meet all commercial driver's license (CDL) requirements, VCS says. Drivers will also reportedly have the opportunity to gain additional pay by driving routes for field trips, athletics, and extracurricular activities.

For those interested in obtaining their CDL, VCS says training will be offered on site and with no out-of-pocket expenses. The training will begin with classroom education, including a written exam which will provide the trainees with their CDL permit upon satisfactory completion. Trainees will also gain under-the-hood training, which includes six hours of driving without students and six hours of driving with students, according to VCS.

Once classroom education and under-the-hood training has been completed, trainees will undergo a road test, obtaining their CDL license if successfully completed. Those that complete training and obtain their CDL will immediately be recommended for employment with the school system.

VCS says training can be completed in four weeks.

For more information, contact Transportation Director Rick Thomas at 229-245-5640.

