Valdosta City Schools announces the decision to discontinue Valdosta Early College Academy

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Valdosta City Schools will discontinue the Valdosta Early College Academy program effective June 30, 2026.

VCS announced on Wednesday on Facebook. The decision comes as advanced academic opportunities have expanded significantly across the district, making the VECA model a duplication of services that are readily available in middle and high schools.

Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Craig Lockhart said in part.

"VECA has played an important role in expanding access to advanced opportunities for students over the years. As those opportunities have grown across our district, we now have the ability to serve students more effectively within their home schools while also strengthening their overall school experience."

The release said the decision also reflects ongoing challenges with the VECA facility. Built in 1963, the building requires significant repairs and upgrades that are not eligible for state funding. As a program, all operating and facility costs are supported by local funds, creating an increasing strain on district resources.

VCS says all VECA students will be supported in transitioning to programs that best meet their academic goals. Middle school students will have access to STEM-focused and accelerated programs, as well as advanced coursework within their zoned schools or through Valdosta Virtual Academy.

High school students will continue to have access to a full range of opportunities, including Advanced Placement and honors courses, the International Baccalaureate Programme, dual enrollment opportunities with local colleges and universities, including Valdosta State University, traditional coursework at Valdosta High School, and Valdosta Virtual Academy.

Parent meetings are being held to review available options and support families through the transition process. All VECA faculty and staff will be reassigned within the district.

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