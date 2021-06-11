Valdosta City Council offers settlement in excessive force lawsuit

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — More than a year after an excessive force case was caught on Valdosta Police body cameras The City Council approved a $350,000 settlement in the case.

The City said it also plans to create a citizens police review board as part of the agreement.

The settlement comes from an incident that happened last February after several Valdosta City Police Officers wrongly identified Antonio Smith as a suspect, body-slammed him to the ground and broke his wrist.

Smith and his attorney Nathaniel Haugabrok sued the Mayor, the police chief and two of the officers.

The Council voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the terms of the settlement. The agreement terminates the existing lawsuit and releases all claims against the City of Valdosta and the defendants in the case.

For now - Attorney Haugabrook tells ABC 27 they have not accepted any settlement.

This is a developing story.