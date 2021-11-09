Valdosta Bike Center donates bikes to new hires

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — One small business in South Georgia is helping people get back on their feet by putting them on a bike.

Valdosta Bike Center partners with Salvation Army to donate refurbished bikes to people in need, especially those who may be able to use the wheels to get to work.

Manager Daniel Coulstring said it feels awesome to help empower people in his community.

"Whenever they get that first job opportunity after being housed for a time, and to have that job opportunity to connect them all the way to that job, whereas a lot of times they may get that job and they don't have the means to get back and forth to it dependably," said Coulstring. "So for them to be able to have that own, I think it's an important part of them growing."

The charitable cycles come from Valdosta State University's Police Department and community donations from people just like you.