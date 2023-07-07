Valdosta Battle of the Badges returns for tenth year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — A battle of the badges is approaching in Valdosta, but it's for a good cause.

The Battle of the Badges is a blood drive that the fire department and the police department host every year. It's now in year ten.

The goal is to get as many people to donate as possible for either team fire or team police.

Last year team police won by 1 pint, and Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan is hoping to keep their trophy again this year.

"Every donation does count but I'll explain what a win means, a win means that you win," said Chief Manahan. "The fire department is always quick to say you won by one, but again winning is winning, second place means nothing."

Meanwhile, Valdosta Fire Chief, Brian Boutwell, is hoping the fire department will win this years trophy.

"We have a city employee and she came in and she was like I don't know I just donated for the police department and I've always said that's the one unit that made us lose," said Chief Boutwell. "So every unit counts, so if you don't know, you're not sure just remember the fire department."

The Battle of the Badges blood drive is July 19 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the city hall annex multi purpose room in Valdosta. Once you get there you'll check in and say what team you're donating blood for.