Valdosta asking for donations for 'Shop with a Cop and Firefighter' program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The City of Valdosta is asking for your help in providing donations to the "Shop with a Cop and Firemen" program.

The program pairs children with some of Valdosta's frontline workers to buy Christmas presents for families that have faced recent hardships.

The Fire Department said they look forward to this shopping spree every year, and that every dollar counts.

"It's so much fun in going out and shopping and watching a family come to life, they tell me thank you, they wholeheartedly thank you and they love you for doing it," said Fire Marshall James Clinkscales.