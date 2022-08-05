Valdosta announces Haynes promoted to deputy fire chief

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The city of Valdosta announced Friday that it has selected a deputy fire chief for its fire department.

Marcus Haynes was promoted to city of Valdosta deputy fire chief. His promotion was effective Monday, Aug. 1.

“The City of Valdosta Fire Department has a rich history of leadership and high-quality service to our community. Marcus typifies those qualities that will continue to carry forward the exemplary service from the Valdosta Fire Department,” said City Manager Mark Barber in a statement.

According to the city of Valdosta, Haynes started his career with the Valdosta Fire Department in 2007 as a firefighter.

"It is with great honor and immense humility to serve as the new Deputy Fire Chief of the Valdosta Fire Department," Haynes said in a statement. "I am grateful for the continued opportunity to serve our community and organization to the best of my ability. I am eager to continue building a solid department alongside my fellow fire service team."