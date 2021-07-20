Vaccine leaders gearing up for more COVID-19 vaccinations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — COVID-19 cases are increasing, and now, so are the efforts by Bethel missionary Baptist Church and the Statewide Coronavirus Taskforce.

Dr. Claudette Harrell said this summer was used for planning, trying to figure out the best way to use the $300,000 mobile unit that Bethel unveiled earlier this year.

"We're at a point where we can sponsor some events, of course with some of our partners because that's what this effort is all about," said Dr. Harrell.

The Bethel Initiative will start in September, and will focus on bringing vaccines in hard to reach areas like Fort Braden.

Dr. Elaine Bryant, with the Statewide Coronavirus Taskforce also addressed concerns of a quiet vaccine summer.

"We've never stopped so to speak, but we definitely are gearing up again to make a very concerted effort to have outreach to our universities as well as to members of our community," said Dr. Bryant.

The task force, also still working with the recently created teenage and millennial task forces, with those efforts expected to increase with more events once school is back in session.