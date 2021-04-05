Vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and over starting Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Monday all adults in Florida will be eligible to receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

With her name on the list to be vaccinated, Mallory Lizana, a law student at Florida State, is hoping others do the same but understands while there could be some hesitancy.

"We're a little nervous about the side effects because everything we've read says that they're more likely to have side effects the younger they are," said Lizana.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says minor side effects are normal and that they are signs that your body is building protection against the virus.

To help ease some of those virus concerns, groups like Bond Community Health are educating people about vaccines.

"When it was time for vaccines, we've stepped up and have been vaccinating as many people as possible," said Ebonie Williams, a nurse practitioner from Bond.

The State Health Department reports there are around 83,000 people in the county have received at least their first dose.

Williams and the Bond Health team are working to increase that number with a walkup clinic open every Wednesday at their main site, making it easier for people like Tanner Causseaux to get vaccinated.

"I just wanna be safe with the circumstances. I'd say I have a pretty neutral status, but I do plan on getting the vaccine," said Causseaux.

And for anyone who is still unsure about being vaccinated Dr. Temple Robinson of Bond has this message.

"You have to think about your family, so that you can visit with your favorite aunt or grandmother and not worry that you are exposing that person," said Robinson.

The Florida Department of Health said it will allow 16 and 17-year-olds to receive the Pfizer vaccine when eligibility expands to all adults Monday.

The state said 16 and 17-year-olds will need to have a form signed by their parents to authorize them to get the shot or be accompanied by a parent to the vaccine site.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for teenagers.