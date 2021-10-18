Vaccine clinic held for people with disabilities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over 20 people that got their vaccine at Disability Rights Florida's clinic at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church on Sunday.

Disability Rights Florida saw the need and struggle of people with disability's to get proper access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bryan Russell Emergency Manager for Disability Rights Florida says some of the accommodations they're making for people with disabilities include helping the deaf.

"We will provide a certified ASL Interpreter at our vaccine clinics," said Russell.

While others are catered towards people with sensory overload.

"If you have autism, sometimes there's a lot of stuff going on," said Russell. "We're working out ways to for the vaccine team to come out to the car and we can do it via a drive through method."

The organization is also choosing sites that are easily accessible to people with mobility issues.

Robin Kocher with Disability Rights Florida says through their grant their also able to offer people with disabilities rides to and from vaccine clinics.

The organization doing everything they can to keep Florida's most vulnerable safe during the pandemic.

"We really encourage people with disabilities to get vaccinated," said Kocher.

Disability Rights Florida is also working on getting their disability friendly vaccine clinics to rural communities around Leon County. So far, there is no date set for the next clinic.