Vaccination efforts for Leon County seniors continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County seniors continue to fill vaccination clinics throughout Tallahassee 13 weeks after the first shots became available. Close to 40,000 seniors have received at least one dose of the vaccine. However, many home-bound seniors are left searching for the technology to schedule an appointment and the transportation. Elder Care Services CEO Jocelyn Fliger says they are working to get seniors from point a to point b to get vaccinated.

"I spoke to someone today reaching out to try to get a ride to get the vaccine. When I told I could take her the very next day, she was so elated at getting her shot to get the shot," said Fliger.

Since beginning its quest to get more seniors to vaccination clinics last week, Elder Care has given rides to 10 people. Just one call away, any senior in need of transportation and even just getting online to find the vaccine can now get help through Elder Care.

"We've had family members who aren't located in Tallahassee reach out to us because their family member is. So they've been calling us trying to secure rides for their loved ones to get vaccinations," she said.

Meanwhile, an impromptu no- appointment necessary clinic brought others out to get the shot. The state-run site at the Leon County Health Department opened to people without an appointment when health officials failed to book the entire day. Nella Delva eagerly took her grandmother out to get the shot.

"I was waiting and stalking online to figure out when she could get it. When I knew they were giving out the vaccine, I booked it and it made me feel comfortable right away," said Delva.

The site saw constant lines of people like Vicki Meade moving through for the vaccine.

"I'm actually a health care provider. I'm a recently retired emergency room registered nurse," said Meade. "I have an understanding of the importance of taking advantage of getting the vaccine. To protect myself and my family."

The 60-year-old says her first goal after the second shot is to give back by volunteering her time administering doses of the vaccine.

The Department of Health will return to appointment only tomorrow.

Elder Care has more trips to vaccination clinics planned throughout the week. If you're in need of a ride or need information regarding the vaccine, give them a call at (850) 521-5554.