Vaccination education efforts continue as more people become eligible for COVID-19 shot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With the state opening the list up to allow people 40 and older to get vaccinated, nearly 30,000 more people in Leon County now make the list.

Andre Crumity wanted to be one of the first in his age group to get the vaccine.

"I was like 'When is our time coming?' When it was said that the age range would drop down to 40 and up, I said 'Let me try to be the first in line to get my vaccination," said Crumity.

Like so many people, the 48-year-old said the last year was tough.

"Too many people I know died from it. I lost friends who are younger than me," he said.

Leon County is now making it easier for anyone on the lookout for a vaccine. The county has rolled out it interactive Vax Map. The map will show the nearest available vaccine and test.

Offline, there's a different kind of help. Community leaders like Talethia Edwards are hoping to get more people, especially African-Americans vaccinated. About 10,000 African-Americans have received at least one shot in Leon County. That's only about 7% of all people who have received the vaccine in the county.

"In our communities, we're seeing that people are still having questions,"

Talethia Edwards is one of many to grab her phone and answer those questions through Elder Care's leaders on the Line.

"It's one person at a time. Education is key. Everyone asks me 'How are you so comfortable talking about the vaccine?' It's because I've been educated," said Edwards.

She says the most important way she and other community members can get the word out is through honest conversation.

"We're working really hard as individuals and collective groups to educate people so that we can all be vaccinated."

Door knocking in neighborhoods with low vaccination turnouts will continue. You can also find Talethia Edwards and other community members at the Tallahassee Peacemakers pop-up Breakfast on April 8 in the Bond Community.