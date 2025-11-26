Uthmeier: 4 dead after undocumented man causes crash in Suwannee County

4 people have died, including 2 children, after a crash on US Highway 90 near 87th Drive in Suwannee County. It happened on Tuesday night, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, and Florida's attorney general says an undocumented driver was involved.

The FHP report says each of the victims were pronounced dead on scene, and the crash involved 3 vehicles.

Wednesday afternoon, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier shared about the fatal crash on social media. He says an undocumented man named Martin Lagunas Ramirez hit another vehicle head-on. He says a woman and her 2 adopted children were in the other vehicle. All of them died.

The FHP report says the family was from Lake City, and the children were 8 and 6 years old. It says the male driver in the crash was 33 years old and driving a pickup truck.

The FHP also confirmed the crash was a head-on collision after a driver crossed the center lane. They're working to learn what caused the driver to enter oncoming traffic. The FHP also told ABC 27 one of the drivers was ejected from their vehicle and pinned under one of the tires.

AG Uthmeier says Ramirez died after another vehicle hit his truck. Uthmeier's post says Ramirez was "an illegal alien who'd previously been deported." He also claims Ramirez had cocaine on him during the crash.

He concluded his post saying, "We pray for the families of the innocent lives taken at the hands of those who should’ve never been in our country in the first place."

