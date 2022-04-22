USDA awards Madison County Hospital Health System Inc. grant funding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — In honor of Earth Day 2022 Friday, Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly $800 million in climate-smart infrastructure in 40 states, Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.

These investments will strengthen the health and livelihoods of people across rural America.

They include funding for 165 projects to expand access to safe water, clean energy and essential health care services for people living in disadvantaged communities.

“People in rural America are experiencing the impacts of climate change in many ways. This includes more severe droughts, more frequent wildfires, and more destructive and life-threatening storms,” Vilsack said. “When we invest in infrastructure in rural communities, we are investing in our planet, and we’re also investing in the peace of mind families will have when kids are drinking clean and safe tap water in their homes. USDA is proud to celebrate Earth Day and the many ways we are addressing climate change and investing in locally-driven solutions to bring safe water, renewable energy and essential health care services to people in rural areas everywhere.”

In Florida, Madison County Hospital Health System Inc. received $414,800 through Rural Development’s Community Facilities Disaster Grant Program.

$188,400 will be used to purchase laboratory testing equipment to replace an outdated model that has been costly to maintain and nearing the end of its useful life. The new equipment will provide additional testing capabilities and increased speeds, enabling Madison County Hospital to strengthen its capacity to respond to COVID-19, future pandemics and emergencies.