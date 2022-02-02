USDA awards area rural businesses with grants

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — Businesses in north Florida and south Georgia were awarded grants from the United States Department of Agriculture on Wednesday.

According to a news release, Florida's Orchard Pond Organics, LLC ($236,276 and $13,724) along with Georgia’s Goodson Pecans, LLC ($250,000), Georgia Organic Peanut Association, Inc. ($250,000), Southern Pasture Power, LLC ($250,000), Longleaf Ridge Farms, LLC ($250,000), New Communities at [Cypress] Pond ($250,000), Warrior Creek Premium Meats, LLC ($250,000), American Turmeric Company, Inc. ($250,000), JRE Services, LLC dba Rocking Chair Ranch ($250,000) and Great American Cobbler Company ($250,000) secured Value Added Producer grants.

According to the USDA, the Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products.

The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income.

The USDA notes, a total of $1.4 billion will be invested into businesses by the USDA among 49 states and territories the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to foster a diverse rural America to keep resources and wealth at home.