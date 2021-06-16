US-90 at State Road 12 reopens after SUV, school bus crash

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — All westbound lanes on US-90 at State Road 12 have reopened near Quincy after a crash involving a school bus and an SUV.

According to Master Corporal Patricia Jefferson-Shaw, the driver of the SUV was seriously injured and transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Jefferson-Shaw says the bus driver received minor injuries and not one of the seven students on the bus were injured.

The driver of a second vehicle reported no injuries.

Jefferson-Shaw said the SUV was traveling eastbound on 90 as the bus driver was traveling westbound on 90.

The second vehicle reportedly pulled out on us 90 at stop sign to stay left on State Road 12 when the left front part of the car struck the left rear of the SUV, causing the SUV to spin counterclockwise into the path of the school bus.

The accident is still under investigation.