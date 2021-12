TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Urban League of Tallahassee will host Unity in the Community on Saturday at Frenchtown.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the Urban League, the event will feature free health screenings, COVID-19 testing, flu shots, vaccination shots, free masks, food giveaway, utility payments, student scholarships, crime prevention information, voter registration, food and art vendors, entertainment and fun for the kids.