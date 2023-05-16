UPHS holds 24th annual conference for human service professionals

The United Partners for Human Services (UPHS) held their 24th annual conference Tuesday.

The one-day event allowed human service professionals from across the state to network with one another, grow and learn. Local organizations such as Big Bend 211 and the Kearney Center were in attendance.

Four tracks were offered for participants so they could learn more on topics such as diversity, equity inclusion, as well as marketing and communitcation. Janne Freeman with UPHS said it will help them with servicing the public.

"Just being able to give our staff, most of our staff are on the front lines every day with direct care services, the opportunity to take a moment and get some additional training, learn about some resource management," said Freeman. "It's very important for us to take that time and kid of hone in on our craft."

This was the second conference since COVID-19 paused the annual in-person gathering.

