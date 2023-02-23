Updated affordable housing taking shape on Tallahassee's Southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thousands of new rental units are already in need in the Capital City.

Data from the Florida Apartment Association showed we need 12,000 more apartments by 2030 just to keep up with the population growth.

One project will help to fill that need on the south side of town.

In business nearly two years, Julius Long owns Trapican Way. It’s a store at the corner of Levy Avenue and Lake Bradford Road.

“I’m from Gainesville, Florida,” Long said, “but I’m a graduate of FAMU: economics degree.”

Economics are an issue he is well acquainted with on Tallahassee’s south side where he said more affordable housing is needed. “Let’s invest more into the community, the people who are here.”

Christopher Daniels is already taking steps to make that happen.

“We’re trying to do as much as we can to solve the problem,” Daniels said. We first introduced you to his work in 2021 with phase one of “The Flats.”

“This is the second phase of the project,” Daniels said. “It’s been quite a process.”

He has worked to convert what was once an abandoned building just steps from Florida A&M University’s campus to an apartment building.

“This is affordable housing,” Daniels explained. “It’s well below the average rate for a two-bedroom.” He added that tenants will pay $900 per month for the units. They’re two bedrooms and one bathroom each.

Rent.com, Zumper and Zillow all put the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Tallahassee at or a little above $1,200. Daniels said more options will hopefully take some of the pressure off that market.

“I’m excited about what’s happening in Tallahassee,” added Tallahassee City Commissioner, Curtis Richardson. He said getting more affordable places to live is a priority. “We’re coming together as a community to solve the issues that challenge us like violent crime, housing and the growth in our homeless population.”

“This is something that’s been a dream of mine for a long time ever since I first drove past this building and saw it empty,” Daniels added.

Using a combination of a grant from the city as well as private investment to make that dream a reality.

It’s work Long said he wants to see more of in the future. “We definitely need more resources in our community so we can provide opportunities for the people who live there.”

Daniels said three families will be able to live in phase two. He also has plans to build a new building a couple doors down. He said he expects to open phase two in March.