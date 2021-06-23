Watch
UPDATE: Lake Jackson skulls believed to be archeological

Dave Vogan
Lake Jackson Drained
Posted at 6:16 PM, Jun 23, 2021
TALLAHASSEE — The two human skulls found at Lake Jackson earlier this month are now believed to be a historic find.

"At this time we believe they are an archeological find of a historical origin from preliminary examination and with bringing in the Florida Department of State, Division of Historical Resources," LCSO Deputy Shade McMillian said.

He added that the investigation is still open.

The skulls were found June 6 in an area of the lake that drained due to two sinkholes.

This is a developing story.

