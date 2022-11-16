Unveiling of teacher's 'Zen Den' at Sabal Palm

Teachers at Sabal Palm Elementary, at Community Partnership School got an upgrade. The Junior League of Tallahassee unveiled the newly renovated teacher lounge called the Zen Den.

The new space has things like snacks, a coffee maker and couches for teachers to use throughout the day. Principal Shannon Davis is excited to give teachers a place they can go to recharge at school.

"We need to support them. You know we're living in a new normal and so we want to make sure that they feel comfort, that they feel supported, and this space really does that," said Davis.

This is just the first of many projects the Junior League of Tallahassee is working on at Sabal Palm.

It's part of a two-year partnership to help with different projects around the school.