Untold stories of women from World War II are coming to life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local exhibit features a film that takes us on a journey of the women that were recruited to take up careers deemed 'a man's job' in the 1940s.

African American women who took on male roles during World War II now sharing their stories with the world. The Florida Historic Capitol museum is highlighting these invisible warriors.

"We can do it and we did it"

For the last 13 years professor Gregory S. Cooke has been creating a film highlighting African American women from the 1940s who took on male roles in the workplace.

"I came across the Rosies and my late mother Ethel Rebecca "Becky" Jones-Cooke was a Rosie."

Cooke's mother was one of the 600,000 Black Rosies during World War II similar to the iconic Rosie the riveter who represented women who took on the jobs as government and industrial workers while men joined the military.

Cooke said his film The Invisible Warriors: African American Women in World War II is taking people on a journey through history.

While showing these women just how significant they are to our country's history.

"It gives a lot of people regardless of there racial background an opportunity to see themselves in some bigger historic picture."

Cooke said this film will bring us back to a moment in time and Anicia Robinson Principal at Sabal Palm Elementary and Community Partnership School says this is great way for her students to see representation in history.

"I think it's going to be very important for our students including the boys to, to see that there's a lot of powerful women out their that are doing great things and have contributed to our history in a positive manner."

Robinson said this is a film she hasn't seen before and she's excited to learn about women who made a difference.

Rachel Porter, Director of Research and Programming at the Florida Historic Capitol museum says having this film as an additional program to the world war II exhibit will be an inspiration.

"This is such an important opportunity to learn about the greatest generation and learn maybe a part of the story that you didn't know before."

A part of Cooke's mother history that he was able to unfold.

"It's a great honor to honor 600 thousand African American women including my mother."

The Florida Historic Capitol Museum is hosting a virtual screening of The Invisible Warriors: African American Women in World War II film on March 16th at 6 p.m.

You will need to register for access.

That information is available Virtual Film Screening and Discussion: Invisible Warriors: African American Women in World War II.

