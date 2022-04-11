University of Florida IFAS researching uses of carinata oil as biofuel

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The University of Florida is doing some research in Quincy about the potential uses of a mustard seed to be used in jet fuel.

Along with providing a clean energy source for planes, carinata waste will be able to be fed to cattle for feed.

Agricultural Scientist Sheeja George has been helping research the plants uses here in South-East. She said the benefits of the plant have the opportunity to help with clean energy, and put extra money in the pockets of farmers.

"In the winter, when they would otherwise not be making revenue, here's a crop that not only protects the soil in the winter from erosion and depletion of nutrients and weeds but it also provides additional revenue to the producer in the winter, so it was a win-win," said George.