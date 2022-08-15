Universities educating students on Monkeypox

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday was move-in day on the campus of Florida A&M University. With just two cases reported in the county, school health leaders say to keep cases low, it's all about educating.

Getting Information on what Monkeypox is, how it spreads, and who is at risk into the hands of students is a top priority for health officials at colleges and universities as students return for the Fall.

Director of Student Health Services, Tanya Tatum, said they have and will continue to use forums like orientations to educate their students in hopes of reducing the chance of spreading the virus on campus.

If a student does test positive she says the university will follow these steps:

Students are expected to self report positive cases. Students will be advised to go home until they are no longer contagious. Right now the isolation period for Monkeypox is around four weeks.

Unlike with Covid 19, isolating on campus is nearly impossible due to the lack of any available spaces.

That's why the university is hoping by education, campus will not be hard hit with the virus.

"We'll have information up on our website," said Tatum. "We've also been meeting with faculty and staff, we'll be meeting with clubs and organizations, so we've really tried to get information out."

Both Tallahassee community college and Florida State taking similar measures to keep cases down.

On TCC's website you'll find information about the virus.

Along with a self-reporting form that will alert school administrators to positive cases or exposures.

Florida State University is also dedicating a page on their website Stay Healthy FSU with resources to inform students on what do if they contract the virus and how they can self-report their cases.