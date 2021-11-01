Unity of Tallahassee holds first church service since fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A place that's always been a welcoming sanctuary for all who seek peace, now nothing more than debris due to a fire earlier this week.

Unity of Tallahassee church held a healing service today for its congregation, the first service since a fire destroyed the church on Tuesday.

Pastor Bill Williams said the focus of today is healing and moving forward, Moving forward doesn't doesn't just include rebuilding.

It also includes staying the course with previous missionary work plans. The church says they help out families every Christmas that have immediate needs to be met-- something that will continue on this year as well...

something he says could take a long time to do.

"We have gotten through being together in this place," said Williams. "With the building being burned but what we've gained from that hasn't been touched that we can use that for moving forward."

The church says they are planning on having church services outside until they can repair the building.