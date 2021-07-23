Uncomfortable heat in Big Bend drives people to find ways to cool off

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The dog days of summer are here.

"I hate the humidity!"

Angela Wills and her son Caleb are doing everything they can to stay cool.

"We are here to beat the heat. My son absolutely loves water."

Caleb wasn't the only 3-year-old at the Cascades Park splash pads including Jonah and his sister Molly.

"Sunny, muggy, a lot of humidity. But that's pretty typical for a Tallahassee summer," says Lindsey Schivar, a mother of two.

The air feels as if you can swim through it. The sun's rays are beaming down on the pavement. When you add both heat and humidity, you get dangerous conditions that make it feel like it's in the triple digits.

"We really don't try and go out late in the afternoon. We just go out in the morning and try to stay cool."

The hottest part of the day is the afternoon. When you get warm, your body produces sweat and tries to cool you down. When there's a lot of moisture in the atmosphere, the air around you isn't as effective at evaporating the sweat and cooling you off compared to dry air.

If you push yourself too much, you could have a heat stroke. According to the CDC, 658 die every year because of extreme heat.

So limit your time outside, wear your favorite hat, shades, or a neighbor with a pool. Better yet, find a cool place to chill inside.

Other places you can go to beat the heat include the movies and your local library.