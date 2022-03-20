Watch
Ukrainians return to Florida's state capitol to protest Russian invasion

Posted at 11:40 PM, Mar 19, 2022
Protestors said they want Tallahassee to see what Ukrainians are dealing with right now.

The hope, by seeing their faces, they'll see that it's everyday people that are being affected by the war thousands of miles away.

"A lot of pain, a lot of trying to go with the trauma, some of them are fleeing Ukraine, some of them are in the capitol and other cities because they understand that they have responsibilities to protect people so it's a lot of pain," said protestor Illia Strikhar who is from the Ukraine.

