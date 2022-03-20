Ukrainian woman in Tallahassee watches war thousands of miles away

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Inside Soleil 7 Hair Salon in Tallahassee, you can find Dasha Maynard, a Ukrainian woman who has lived in the United States for five years, coming to Tallahassee just a year ago to pursue cosmetology school.

"I miss Ukraine, living here. My soul, my mind is there in Ukraine," said Maynard. "We all want peace in this world, but the people in the Ukraine dying."

Her family is still living in the Ukraine. Maynard said while she's many miles away, she checks on them every day.

"I'm very thankful we still have connection and I can connect with them everyday, so it's terrible, it's heartbreaking, it's a terrible situation," said Maynard.

As she watches the destruction happening in her home Country, Maynard said support from her work family has been nothing short of amazing.

Maynard's boss Tara Scranton said they're making sure she doesn't have to deal with the worries of war all by herself.

"We've all kind of rallied together to fill that gap of family and friends," said Scranton. "It's really hard for me to put myself in her shoes, I can't even imagine just being that far in general without the circumstances is difficult in itself, so not being able to have that physical touch with your family."

The support is also being felt outside of the salon from people she's met in Tallahassee for that Maynard is very grateful.

"You can't imagine how much it has helped me," said Maynard.

A GofundMe has been set up for Dasha Maynard's family, click here to learn more.