Ukrainian Refugee rebuilds business in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Born and raised in Ukraine, Alex Salii and his family stayed in Kyiv for eight months of the war.

"Maybe stopping war, but war not stopping," Salii said. "So, I think there must be something done and go with my family to other country."

According to the UN, the war in Ukraine has displaced 8 million people.

The International Rescue Council estimates that 18 million people are still in need of humanitarian assistance.

But, Salii said he is lucky to land in Tallahassee and wants to start up his business that was successful in Ukraine.

It's called LED Box.

Salii created light-up LED bricks that are placed outside of homes and businesses.

However, they mainly are used to light up crosswalks and increase visibility to ensure safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Something he said could be useful in America with so many pedestrian accidents.

"I think many people die in this place because of accidents and my product can help save many lives," Salii said.

Salii has already made a community in Tallahassee that has been assisting him with his business and daily life.

"My daughter and his daughter go to the same school and we met each other because no one speaks Russian and he find only me, the only person that speaks Russian in the school," said friend Aleksey Jirnov.

With help from friends like Jirnov, he hopes to rebuild his life in a stable environment, since he International Rescue Committee estimates that it will take over $400 billion to rebuild the country.

But, he wants to build his business on his own.

"We want to work and start business and not need government money," Salii said.

With his first project at a local home finished, that is what Salii seems to be doing.

