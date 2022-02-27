Ukraine supporter gather outside Florida's State Capitol building to protest Russian invasion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of Ukranian-Americans and supporters gathering at the capitol Saturday.

Protestors at today's capitol protest say that they want to see increased economic sanctions on Russia, as well as more support from the United States.

The protest lasted more than 2 hours.

People from the region say they're not only scared for their friends and family-- but for everyone in the country they call home.

"My home city is Berdyans'k, said Nadiia Ozerova. "Right now, one hour ago, Putin's tanks were in my city. That is scary. because my hometown were bombed two days ago, so my relatives, they woke up because of these sounds, because they're house was shaking."

Bethel Missionary Baptist Church will be holding a prayer service for the people of Ukraine Sunday at 1:00 p.m.