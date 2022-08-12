UF/IFAS Extension Office is helping fill gardening sustainability gap

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With a decrease in farmers and agriculture across the nation the UF/IFAS Extension Office is doing their part to help fill that gap.

The Leon County Government and Extension Office has put together a program that will teach the community about the value of gardening sustainability. It will give everyone tips on how to grow their own food and sustainable practices.

Sustainable Agriculture Agent Molly Jameson says learning this skill can be beneficial financially, physically, and mentally.

“You can start saving money. I think at the beginning you’re going to get outdoors, it’s good exercise. A lot of us have been sitting too long starring at our phones. Going outside and being able to actually get your hands in the soil, explore, look at different insects that could be in your garden. I think it’s really good for your mental health,” says Jameson.

Catch the UF/IFAS Extension Office’s Fall Seed Library Kickoff…August 13th at the Leroy Collins main Library from 11 to 1pm to learn more.