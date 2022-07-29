U.S. Senate passes legislation to benefit ecosystems in Georgia, Florida

WASHINGTON (WTXL) — As part of a reauthorization bill, the United States Senate passed multiple bills that target ecosystems in Georgia and Florida.

As part of the reauthorization of the Water Resources and Development Act, the Chattahoochee River Act passed with support from Democrats and Republicans.

Georgia Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sponsored the legislation, while fellow Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock co-sponsored the bill.

According to a news release from Ossoff’s office, the bill will help improve water quality, protect essential public works, and restore ecosystems along the river, which are all vital to Georgia’s drinking water supply, agricultural industry, power generation and more.

Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux (GA-07), joined by her Georgia colleagues Reps. Hank Johnson (GA-04), Nikema Williams (GA-05), Lucy McBath (GA-06), and David Scott (GA-13), introduced the companion bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Chattahoochee River runs from the metro Atlanta area through southwest Georgia and into the Big Bend region of Florida.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott announced that the state of Florida will receive more than $900 million for a project in Port Everglades in southeast Florida, additional flexibility in Florida’s cost share agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for an Everglades restoration project and full reauthorization for all Florida beach re-nourishment projects.

Up next, the bill will be sent to President Joe Biden for his signature to make the legislation become law.