U.S. Postal Service says send your gifts as soon as possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You're running out of time to get presents shipped in time for the holidays.

If you want your gifts to get to your family in time for Christmas, December 17th is the last day for first class mail service and packages. The 19th is the last day for priority mail service and the 23rd is the last day for priority mail express.

Jeff Reeves, Tallahassee Post Master, says the sooner you send your holiday items the better.

"Follow the guidelines that we put in place. If you're mailing a package and you need it to be there by Christmas, Monday is really the last day you should look at sending it through priority mail," said Reeves.

If you are shipping a large item you should be prepared to purchase a box. Priority mail boxes are complimentary.