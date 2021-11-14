U.S. Navy christens boat named after Apalachicola

MOBILE, Ala. (WTXL) — The United States Navy christened a new boat and the name is ringing a bell to people living in our area. The USNS Apalachicola was christened Saturday morning in Mobile, Alabama..

The ship is named in honor of the City of Apalachicola and is the second U.S. Navy ship to bear that name. The first, launched back in 1963.

The Secretary of the Navy says the city represents America's fighting spirit and dedication to duty.

Apalachicola Mayor Brenda Ash delivered the principal ceremonial address.