U.S. National Forest Service announces prescribed burns in Wakulla, Calhoun counties on Wednesday

The U.S. National Forest Service plans to conduct a pair of prescribed burns in the panhandle region of Florida on Wednesday.

According to a news release by the U.S. Forest Service, one of the prescribed burns in the Apalachicola National Forest will be conducted in Calhoun County, north of SW Mack Shiver Road, west of the town Clarksville, and south of Highway 20.

The burn is expected to be 250 acres.

A 2,160-acre prescribed burn will be conducted in Wakulla County, north of Arran Road and Lost Creek, south of Forest Road 312, and west of the town Crawfordville.

The forest service notes smoke may linger in the areas of the burns for much of Wednesday and into Thursday and added the smoke is not coming from a wildfire.

Individuals should travel with caution when driving past areas where the burns are being conducted.