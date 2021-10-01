U.S. Marshals arrest Leon HS student on firearms charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — U.S. Marshals were called to apprehend a juvenile suspect on firearms charges at Leon High School Friday morning.

U.S. Marshal Public Information Officer Marty West said the warrant came in Friday morning from the Tallahassee Police Department.

West says Marshals take care of all TPD violent crime arrests/apprehensions. The arresting officers are TPD officers cross-sworn as U.S. Marshals.

According to the report, the juvenile is charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent and two counts of firing into an unoccupied dwelling.

The juvenile's name is not being released.