TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A local national forest will be subjected to prescribed burns Tuesday.

According to the United States Forest Service, it is conducting prescribed burns in the Apalachicola National Forest.

The burn in the Apalachicola Natural Forest will be 1,250 acres in Wakulla County, west of Smith Creek Road and east of the Ochlockonee River and Northeast of Piney Creek Road.