Two shootings reported over the weekend in Tallahassee

Photo: MGN Online
Posted at 1:12 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 13:12:23-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department has released two incident reports for shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Saturday evening, officers responded to gun shots heard in the 1700 block of Joe Louis Street and found shell casings on the ground. An uninjured adult male, who is believed to be the target, came forward but did not cooperate with officers and no arrests have been made at this time, reports stated.

At 2:41 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex on West Tennessee Street. Multiple shell casings were found in the road and a victim stated that a round had gone through their window, striking a shelf and refrigerator. Evidence was collected on scene and no injuries were reported. No arrests have been made.

