Two people dead following shooting incident at apartment complex on Mission Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) said Sunday night it is currently conducting a double homicide investigation following a shooting that occurred just before 6 p.m. at the Mission Hills Apartments, located at 2425 Mission Road.

The police department said when officers arrived on scene, they discovered two adult females dead.

The Tallahassee Police Department said anyone with information related to the incident may call TPD at 850-891-4200 or may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

