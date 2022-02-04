Two people arrested in connection to October 2021 death in Lake Park, Georgia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Two people were detained last week in Georgia in connection to an October 2021 homicide in Lake Park.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division arrested Cordell Sutton, also known as “Pee Wee” on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Also on Jan. 26, Brittany Reeves was detained south of Atlanta by the United States Marshals fugitive unit.

According to a press release provided by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received information from the Valdosta Police Department.

The information placed Sutton in a white Dodge Charger linked to a female from Ware County.

With the assistance of the Waycross Police Criminal Investigations Unit, a search in the Waycross area was conducted.

The release notes Sutton was observed in the vehicle and law enforcement followed Sutton to a hotel, where he was taken into custody without incident.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office added a firearm was discovered during Sutton’s arrest.