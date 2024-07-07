Two pedestrians killed in crash in Franklin County from Tallahassee

FRANKLIN COUNTY, (WTXL) — Two pedestrians from Tallahassee were hit and killed in Franklin County.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's off, a car was traveling south west on US Highway 98 near Arizona Street Saturday night.

Two pedestrians were crossing US Highway 98, northerly at the intersection of Arizona Street.

One of the pedestrians was pronounced deceased on scene.

The second pedestrian was transported to Weems Hospital and pronounced deceased on arrival.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Carrabelle Police Department, Carrabelle Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS.

